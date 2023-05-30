The past year-plus has been tough for Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl. Of course, drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away in early 2022. Furthermore, while no official announcement has been made and no obituary has surfaced, some fans say Dave’s daughter Violet shared the news about the death of Virginia Hanlon Grohl, Dave’s mother, on Instagram Live. The band’s upcoming album, But Here We Are, is dedicated to both Hawkins and Virginia.

But Here We Are is set to drop in a few days and ahead of then, the band has shared a new single, “The Teacher.” It’s a ten-minute, multi-section rock epic that goes through a number of tempos and moods. The lyrics are pained: In the latter half of the song, Grohl repeats, “Try and make good with the air that’s left / Counting every minute / Living breath by breath / By breath, by breath, by breath / By breath, by breath.” The track concludes with Grohl repeating, “Goodbye.”

Meanwhile, new Foo Fighters touring drummer Josh Freese recently shared his thoughts about joining the band. The band also gave him a musical introduction via covers of bands he’s performed with.

Watch the video for “The Teacher” above.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.