For a while, the future of Foo Fighters was up in the air after the death of Taylor Hawkins. Eventually, though, they revealed that Josh Freese would be their new live drummer. Freese has since sat behind the kit for a few shows, and now he’s offered a little insight into his perspective on the situation.

On May 25, Foo Fighters took to Instagram to share a photo of Freese on stage with the band and wrote, “Welcome to the Foo Fam @joshfreese.” Freese re-shared the image on his personal account and summarized how he’s feeling about joining the band with three words, writing, “Surreal, bittersweet, optimistic.”

That’s about all Freese has said publicly about joining the band. Dave Grohl has offered praise, though, saying in Freese’s first show with the group, “Would you please welcome the man behind the drums Josh Freese, who has helped save the band. We would not be here tonight if it weren’t for Josh, so everybody give Josh a big f*cking round of applause, please.”

At this past weekend’s performance at the Sonic Temple festival, Grohl also noted of Freese, “You might not think you know him, but you’ve heard this motherf*cker for the last 20 years. This guy’s played on like 400 f*cking albums.”