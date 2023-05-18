Foo Fighters have a new album, But Here We Are, on the way, and it’ll be their first one since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Now we’ve gotten a better look at the design of the physical release, which revealed the project is dedicated to Hawkins, as well as Dave Grohl’s mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl.

On May 16, Brooklyn-based graphic arts studio Morning Breath Inc. shared photos of their physical packaging designs for But Here We Are, writing on Instagram, “It’s always an honor to work with @foofighters. This is the design for their latest album ‘But Here We Are’. Definitely a new turn for us as we explored minimalism and new techniques printing white on white.”

One of the photos shows the album’s dedication: “For Virginia and Taylor.”

Virginia’s inclusion in the dedication follows reports that she died in 2022. There has been no official announcement about her passing and no obituary has surfaced, but some fans say Violet Grohl, Dave’s daughter, shared the news on Instagram Live. In 2017, Virginia released the book From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars, then made a TV series based on the book in 2021.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.