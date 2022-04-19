As we get deeper into spring, more fall festivals are being announced, including news ones like Frantic City in New Jersey and now Format in Bentonville, Arkansas. The latter was just announced today, taking place from September 23 to 25. It’s not just music-oriented; it also involves art and technology. But it will have over 50 music acts, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War On Drugs, Nile Rodgers & Chic, the Flaming Lips, Jungle, and Herbie Hancock.

The three-day event will be at the Sugar Creek Airstrip. The announcement states that it will be a “multidisciplinary experience, combining a mind-expanding music lineup featuring some of the greatest acts on the festival scene with immersive installations by dynamic visual and performing artists, site-specific commissions, and architectural interventions.” While there will be main and side stages, the festival will also have more unconventional and interesting spaces for musicians to perform, such as forest enclaves, pavilions, barns, and speakeasies.

WELCOME TO FORMAT 2022. Explore our inaugural weekend's talent and sign up for early access to tickets at https://t.co/ZcEpRT29EO pic.twitter.com/3SbflyRRQx — Format Festival (@format_festival) April 19, 2022

Along with musicians, the roster for artists is packed, featuring Doug Aitken, Nick Cave, Jacolby Satterwhite, Pia Camil, Marinella Senatore, Maurizio Cattelan’s Toiletpaper Magazine, John Gerrard in collaboration with Richie Hawtin, Justin Lowe & Jonah Freeman, Sissel Tolaas, Charlap Hyman & Herrero, and more.

