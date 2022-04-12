Snail Mail 2019
Getty Image
Indie

Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, And Snail Mail To Headline The New Atlantic City Music Fest Frantic City

by: Twitter

After having live music taken away over the past couple of years because of the pandemic, festivals are trying to make up for the lost time. A new festival has been announced today; it’s called Frantic City and will be taking place in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 24 at the Orange Loop Amphitheater. Though this is the festival’s first year, its lineup is promising, featuring Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, and Snail Mail.

Along with those major indie-rock acts, there’s also Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket from the Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr, and Control Top.

About the festival, co-creator Joe HoldFast said, “Todd [Abramson] and I were approached by Pat and Charlie of Bourre in Atlantic City. They asked if we would build something that we thought would represent and showcase what Atlantic City has to offer. As someone who worked in venues in Asbury Park, NJ I saw a lot of comparisons and it really made me want to be a part of the revitalization of Atlantic City. I have been very fortunate to work on a lot of shows and festivals, on a lot of different levels, but never as a co-creator. The opportunity to work with and learn from Todd, and use our collective skills to build something meaningful, both musically and culturally in Atlantic City, seemed like a perfect fit.”

Ticket information can be found here.

