Kieran Hebden, who records music under the name Four Tet, recently took to Twitter to share that he won his royalty battle against Domino Records. He signed onto a contract with the label back in 2001, and they had been paying him royalties at an 18 percent rate for streaming and downloads. After he demanded an alternative rate of 50, Domino acquiesced and is paying him $70,000. Read his tweets below.

“I have a bodacious update on my case with @Dominorecordco. They have recognised my original claim, that I should be paid a 50% royalty on streaming and downloads, and that they should be treated as a license rather than the same as a CD or vinyl sale.It has been a difficult and stressful experience to work my way through this court case and I’m so glad we got this positive result, but I feel hugely relieved that the process is over. Hopefully I’ve opened up a constructive dialogue and maybe prompted others to push for a fairer deal on historical contracts, written at a time when the music industry operated entirely differently. I really hope that my own course of action encourages anyone who might feel intimidated by challenging a record label with substantial means. Unlike Domino, I didn’t work with a big law firm and luckily the case took place in the at the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court court (where legal costs are capped) so I was able to stand my ground.”

(1/8) — Four Tet (@FourTet) June 20, 2022

This is one of many instances of artists in disputes with their labels—Megan Thee Stallion is suing her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, HER is suing MBK Entertainment.