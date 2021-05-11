If you’re the kind of listener who checks liner notes and obsessively follows songwriters, then it won’t surprise you that massive producers like Skrillex and Four Tet want to work with Starrah on a new track. The songwriter is best known for working with the likes of Travis Scott (though there was a little bit of drama there) and Diplo, along with massive artists like Katy Perry, Drake, The Weeknd, and Rihanna, so it makes sense that returning with his first new music since 2019, Skrillex is spotlighting his collaboration with Starrah.

The new track “Butterflies” is a glitchy track stippled with her vocals, and might signal the beginning of a new era for the super producer. And even as he’s grown to become one of the biggest names in electronic music, the artist born Sonny Moore never forgot his roots, either. Back in 2018 he even went so far as to reunite with his initial emo band, First To Last, releasing a new song with them and proving that even after all the money and the fame, he’s still true to his roots.

Check out the new collaboration above and look for more new music coming from Skrillex soon, this might be the start of a new album cycle. Hey, if festival season is coming back, then maybe Skrillex is, too.