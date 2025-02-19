If you’ve been paying even cursory attention to indie rock in recent years, then you’ve likely noticed it’s gotten a lot twangier. From Wednesday and Hovvdy to Julien Baker and Torres, alt-country has been the lingua franca for indie rockers of all stripes. With Friendship, however, it’s been a core part of their sound since their 2015 debut, and it still is with their latest record, Caveman Wakes Up. The Philly band’s second album for Merge is another vehicle for Dan Wriggins’ lived-in, universal songwriting.

Wriggins litters his music with quotidian imagery: dishes in the sink, roommates playing Resident Evil, a landscaper rolling down sod. But, it’s in these everyday occurrences where striking profundity lurks. Like country music itself, a genre so often predicated on “three chords and the truth,” Friendship unearths meaning in the seemingly meaningless.

Ahead of the album’s release in May, Wriggins sat down with Uproxx to talk about Nanci Griffith, mushroom pizza, backpack leaf blowers, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Good songs, played right.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Good songs, played right.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

The answer is probably Kurt Wagner but he’d get bashful if he heard that so I’ll say his pal the late great Vic Chesnutt, who gave me an incredible number of classic lightbulb moments in terms of form and lyrical merging, like “oh, that can be a song too???”

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Mushroom pizza somewhere in Northern Maine. Maybe the town of Allagash. It wasn’t that good a pizza but I was very very hungry.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Similar to the pizza situation, a jam band I can’t remember the name of at a long-defunct all-ages venue in Portland, Maine called the Station, which was in the shopping plaza on St. John Street. I was probably 16. I remember there were six or seven of them, a horn player, a kit drummer and a percussionist, they played like maniacs to an audience of five or so; it was the coolest thing I had ever seen.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Nanci Griffith’s “Love At The Five & Dime.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Map of Maine to answer about the pizza.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We stayed at a punk house in Wilmington, NC once where the shower was full of cat sh*t and the two options for sleeping were the living room or the attic, a sort of Scylla and Charybdis situation because the living room couches were comfortable-ish, but there was a party going on all night, so we were just in our sleeping bags trying to sleep in the midst of drunken revelry. The attic was quieter but not comfortable and the number of dead cockroaches up there presaged the number of live ones. One guy who lived in that house was wearing a loincloth constructed from two bandanas, one in front and one behind. For all I know, he still is.