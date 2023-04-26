It’s no secret that Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson is an insanely prolific songwriter. On top of being a core member of the Grammy-nominated group Bonny Light Horseman, Johnson has released six full-length projects as Fruit Bats since 2019. His latest, the folksy A River Running To Your Heart, shows that Johnson is perhaps at this best when he’s his busiest.

Released and produced by Johnson himself, A River Running To Your Heart is a breezy and twangy 11-track effort evoking comfort of returning home. With songs like “See The World By Night” and “Waking Up in Los Angeles,” Johnson learns the pleasure in letting go. To celebrate the release of A River Running To Your Heart, Johnson sat down with Uproxx to talk Neil Young, Will Ferrell, and being the third best musician of all time in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Emotional make out music.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Third best to Beatles and Mozart.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Don’t make me choose! Gothenburg & Glasgow. Too many North American cities to name.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Creatively speaking, lots of musical underdogs like Alex Chilton, Judee Sill, Michael Hurley. Some lifers, some didn’t make it. Always beautiful. Outside of the realm of music I always think about Steve Martin, who relentlessly did his own thing and changed everything. Also The Grateful Dead.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Fort Stockton in West Texas. Barbecue joint in a gas station in the middle of nowhere. Very long van drive day between Austin and Albuquerque. Like a beacon in the dark. Tried to go there on a subsequent tour and it was boarded up and wind-beaten. May have just been a dream.

What album do you know every word to?

Neil Young’s After The Gold Rush.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

My first concert was Def Leppard at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Wisconsin. Still the highest production value I’ve ever witnessed. My favorite show was probably Yo La Tengo at Lounge Ax in Chicago, maybe 1997?