While music has long been a part of the Tim And Eric formula, Tim Heidecker has been taking non-comedic music more seriously in recent years. In 2020, he dropped his well-received album Fear Of Death and now he’s getting ready to share another: Today, he announced High School is set for release on June 24.

Heidecker produced the album with Mac DeMarco, Eric D. Johnson (best-known for being a member of Fruit Bats, The Shins, and Bonny Light Horseman), and Drew Erickson (who just this year has worked with Lana Del Rey, Father John Misty, and Florence And The Machine). Also involved with the project is Kurt Vile, who features on a song called “Sirens Of Titan.”

This comes after Heidecker also had an impressive lineup of indie collaborators on Fear Of Death, which featured contributions from Weyes Blood, Stella Mozgawa 0f Warpaint, Brian and Michael D’Addario of The Lemon Twigs, and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, as well as audio engineering from Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties.

Heidecker also announced a new tour, which will consist of both musical performances (alongside the Very Good Band) and stand-up comedy.

Cancel all your summer plans! I'm going on tour! This live two-parter is half “No More Bullshit” stand-up, half Tim Heidecker and The Very Good Band and 100% unforgettable. Check out the dates/locations below and grab your ticket this Friday the 15th at https://t.co/1SjnLxgxHa pic.twitter.com/heL3EoINYk — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) April 12, 2022

Watch the “Buddy” video above. Below, find the High School art and tracklist, as well as Heidecker’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Buddy”

2. “Chillin’ In Alaska”

3. “Future Is Uncertain”

4. “Get Back Down To Me”

5. “I’ve Been Losing”

6. “Punch In The Gut”

7. “Stupid Kid”

8. “Sirens Of Titan” Feat. Kurt Vile

9. “What Did We Do With Our Time?”

10. “Kern River”