Geese is on the rise and the band’s recently single, “Taxes,” was a favorite of Uproxx critic Steven Hyden. They have a new album, Getting Killed, out in a month, and today, they’ve offered another preview of it with the groovy new single “100 Horses.”

A press release notes that thematically, the track “welcomes global collapse with open arms” and dubs it an “absurdist apocalyptic dance party.”

A release also previously said the new album “obliterates any expectations the band has set with their discography to date,” and that it “balances a disarming new tenderness with an intensified anger.”

Listen to “100 Horses” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.