Geese is on the rise and the band’s recently single, “Taxes,” was a favorite of Uproxx critic Steven Hyden. They have a new album, Getting Killed, out in a month, and today, they’ve offered another preview of it with the groovy new single “100 Horses.”
A press release notes that thematically, the track “welcomes global collapse with open arms” and dubs it an “absurdist apocalyptic dance party.”
A release also previously said the new album “obliterates any expectations the band has set with their discography to date,” and that it “balances a disarming new tenderness with an intensified anger.”
Listen to “100 Horses” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Geese’s 2025 Tour Dates: Getting Killed
10/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom*
10/11 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House*
10/13 — Detroit, MI @ El Club*
10/15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
10/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
10/17 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*
10/18 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall*
10/20 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre*
10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
10/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*
10/26 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*
10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*
10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*
10/31 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard^
11/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^
11/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips^
11/05 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn^
11/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^
11/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West^
11/09 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall^
11/10 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle^
11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^
11/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^
11/14 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club^
11/15 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios^
11/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
11/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount*^
* with Racing Mount Pleasant
^ with Dove Ellis
Getting Killed is out 9/26 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.