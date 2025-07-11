Indiecast Talks About Geese, Wet Leg, Lord Huron, And Oasis

Steven and Ian open with a conversation about the precarious state of drummers in 2025, with a rash of retirements and firings. Then they pivot to a conversation about the return of Oasis, and how Steven hopes to see them in London in a few weeks. They move on to the new album announcement from Geese, the jammy psych-rock band poised to have a big year. They also touch on the Fantasy Album Draft, which this week features the latest record from Wet Leg. Then they discuss the LA band Lord Huron, who is secretly one of the most popular indie-rock acts around, with one song that’s been streamed more than 3 billion times.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the emo band My Point Of You and Steven stumps for the Detroit outfit Neu Blume.

