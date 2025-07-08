When Uproxx last spoke with Geese, the band was fresh out of high school and had just released their first album on a label, Projector. They’ve come a long way since then, as today (July 8), Geese announced their third album, Getting Killed.
They also shared “Taxes,” which starts carried by tribal-sounding drums before morphing into a lighter tune more of a jangle-pop sound by way of Modest Mouse.
A press release says the new album “obliterates any expectations the band has set with their discography to date,” and that it “balances a disarming new tenderness with an intensified anger.”
Watch the “Taxes” video above. Below, find the Getting Killed cover art and tracklist, along with Geese’s upcoming tour dates.
Geese’s Getting Killed Album Cover Artwork
Geese’s Getting Killed Tracklist
1. “Trinidad”
2. “Cobra”
3. “Husbands”
4. “Getting Killed”
5. “Islands Of Men”
6. “100 Horses”
7. “Half Real”
8. “Au Pays du Cocaine”
9. “Bow Down”
10. “Taxes”
11. “Long Island City Here I Come”
Geese’s 2025 Tour Dates: Getting Killed
10/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom*
10/11 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House*
10/13 — Detroit, MI @ El Club*
10/15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
10/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
10/17 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre*
10/18 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall*
10/20 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre*
10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
10/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*
10/26 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*
10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*
10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*
10/31 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard^
11/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^
11/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips^
11/05 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn^
11/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^
11/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West^
11/09 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall^
11/10 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle^
11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^
11/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^
11/14 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club^
11/15 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios^
11/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
11/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount*^
* with Racing Mount Pleasant
^ with Dove Ellis
Getting Killed is out 9/26 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.