When Uproxx last spoke with Geese, the band was fresh out of high school and had just released their first album on a label, Projector. They’ve come a long way since then, as today (July 8), Geese announced their third album, Getting Killed.

They also shared “Taxes,” which starts carried by tribal-sounding drums before morphing into a lighter tune more of a jangle-pop sound by way of Modest Mouse.

A press release says the new album “obliterates any expectations the band has set with their discography to date,” and that it “balances a disarming new tenderness with an intensified anger.”

Watch the “Taxes” video above. Below, find the Getting Killed cover art and tracklist, along with Geese’s upcoming tour dates.