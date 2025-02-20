Vampire Weekend have been announced as part of a handful of festival lineups over the past few months (Boston Calling, Iron Blossom, Just Like Heaven). Their concert schedule just got even busier: Today (February 20), the band announced a run of 2025 tour dates.

Geese will open all the shows aside from the final two. For those, Vampire Weekend will be joined by Turnstiles (the Billy Joel tribute band, not the punk band Turnstile).

There’s a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers that starts February 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and more information can be found here. The band also has presales starting February 26 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on February 28 at 10 a.m. local time, via the band’s website.

Find the list of upcoming tour dates (including the band’s festival appearances) below.