Indie Mixtape 20: Good Morning Breeze By On ‘Good Morning Seven’

Good Morning, the Melbourne indie-folk duo consisting of Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons, have been making music together for a decade now, starting with 2014’s Shawcross EP. Fresh off the release of their latest record, the 17-track Good Morning Seven, and a lengthy tour supporting Waxahatchee, Blair and Parsons are getting the attention they have long deserved.

Their breezy songwriting evokes the uneasy oscillations heard from 2010s indie artists like Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, and Mac DeMarco. Often built on stuttering synthesizers, light percussion, and occasional woodwinds, songs like “Excalibur” and album closer “The Fear!” are solid illustrations of what Good Morning is all about.

Following the record’s release in late March, Parsons sat down with Uproxx to talk about Mick Jagger, Joanna Newsom, and dry cleaning influencers in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Melody, harmony, rhythm, lyrics.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Ideally as something that has aged well into whatever the concept of aging well in post-apocalyptic 2050 is.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Stupid answer but probably myself. I make music to have fun and as a purely selfish endeavor. There are too many musical influences to count.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

I like food just fine but all good meals are down to the company and the location. So anytime the food and wine are also good is a plus. Had a great post tour lunch in Paris a couple years back.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Too many to count but The Damo Suzuki Network at the Worker’s Club in Melbourne in I wanna say 2011 really broke/fixed my brain.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Does Not Suffice” by Joanna Newsom.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

‘Tulsa time zone’

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Not that weird but on a pretty disastrous tour of China we stayed in a hotel with no windows. I can’t remember where, I’ve tried to block it out of my memory