In April, Goose released a new album, Everything Must Go. Typically, that would mean we wouldn’t get new music from them in at least a little while. Well, they’re back: Today (August 14), the band surprise-released another new album, Chain Yer Dragon.
The band’s Rick Mitarotonda says of the project in a statement, “There’s a world-building component that feels like the driving force of this record. Many of these character-driven songs come from a time and place where we were finding our voice musically, and it’s been so gratifying to not only revisit it through the lens of who and where we are now, but to expand on it. These songs have been on a journey, and it feels right for them to finally have a home now.”
Peter Anspach adds, “Chain Yer Dragon is certainly its own world. One that has existed for a while, but has grown along the way. I think Everything Must Go was in many ways a broader statement album for the band after three wild years. It kind of symbolized that roller coaster, with many different themes and moments that were born in that pressure cooker.”
The band celebrated/preceded the release in a big way: Last night, they went on The Tonight Show to perform “Madalena.” Check that out above and find the Chain Yer Dragon cover art and tracklist below, along with Goose’s upcoming tour dates.
Goose’s Chain Yer Dragon Album Cover Artwork
Goose’s Chain Yer Dragon Tracklist
1. “Hot Love & The Lazy Poet”
2. “Madalena”
3. “Royal”
4. “Turbulence & The Night Rays”
5. “Echoes Of A Rose”
6. “Mr. Action”
7. “…..”
8. “Dr. Darkness”
9. “Empress Of Organos”
10. “Jed Stone”
11. “Rockdale”
12. “Factory Fiction”
Goose’s 2025 Tour Dates
08/14-16/2025 — Park City, UT @ Park City Song Summit *
08/28/2025 — Iowa City, IA @ University of Iowa’s Fall Welcome Concert
08/31/2025 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre ^
09/12/2025 — Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Music Festival *
09/14/2025 — Burlington, VT @ Waterfront Park
09/17/2025 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center †
09/19/2025 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/20/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/23/2025 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
09/24/2025 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
09/26/2025 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #
09/27/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
09/30/2025 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
10/02/2025 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
10/03/2025 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
10/04/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
10/05/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ RISE *
10/30/2025-11/2/2025 — Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween *
12/12/2025 — Providence, RI @ Goosemas 2025 @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/13/2025 — Providence, RI @ Goosemas 2025 @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
05/07-09/2026 — San José del Cabo, Mexico @ Viva El Gonzo
* festival appearance
^ supporting Dave Matthews Band
† with Mt. Joy
# with Penelope Road
Chain Yer Dragon is out now via No Coincidence Records. Find more information here.