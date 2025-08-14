In April, Goose released a new album, Everything Must Go. Typically, that would mean we wouldn’t get new music from them in at least a little while. Well, they’re back: Today (August 14), the band surprise-released another new album, Chain Yer Dragon.

The band’s Rick Mitarotonda says of the project in a statement, “There’s a world-building component that feels like the driving force of this record. Many of these character-driven songs come from a time and place where we were finding our voice musically, and it’s been so gratifying to not only revisit it through the lens of who and where we are now, but to expand on it. These songs have been on a journey, and it feels right for them to finally have a home now.”

Peter Anspach adds, “Chain Yer Dragon is certainly its own world. One that has existed for a while, but has grown along the way. I think Everything Must Go was in many ways a broader statement album for the band after three wild years. It kind of symbolized that roller coaster, with many different themes and moments that were born in that pressure cooker.”

The band celebrated/preceded the release in a big way: Last night, they went on The Tonight Show to perform “Madalena.” Check that out above and find the Chain Yer Dragon cover art and tracklist below, along with Goose’s upcoming tour dates.