Gorillaz is heading back out on the road with a new four-date run announcement across the US. Titled The Getaway tour, it will mark the final dates in support of the band’s last album, Cracker Island. It also follows the group’s two Coachella weekend performances last month.

They will be joined by Kaytranada, Remi Wolf, and Lil Yachty as support on all of the dates.

Tickets will become available starting with a Live Nation presale on May 31 that opens at 10 a.m. local time. From there, the general onsale will open to the public on Friday, June 2 at the same time. More information on tickets can be found through Gorillaz’s official website.

Across the pond, band leader Damon Albarn is also playing some dates across the UK with his other band Blur — giving fans of both projects and across the globe a chance to catch his music live. (Blur is also dropping a new album, The Ballad Of Darren, as their first new release in eight years.)

For now, find the complete list of new Gorillaz tour dates below.

09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

09/13 — Austin, TX @ Q2 Stadium

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

