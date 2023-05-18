Damon Albarn is a busy man. The musician is frequently wreaking havoc in Gorillaz; they released the album Cracker Island last year and promoted it with immersive experiences in major cities.

However, Albarn is also known for Blur, who are back as of today. The band just announced The Ballad Of Darren, their first album in eight years. The first single “The Narcissist” is out now.

About the LP, Albarn said, “This is an aftershock record, reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now.”

Lead guitarist Graham Coxon added, “The older and madder we get, it becomes more essential that what we play is loaded with the right emotion and intention. Sometimes just a riff doesn’t do the job.”

Bassist Alex James continued, “For any long term relationship to last with any meaning you have to be able to surprise each other somehow and somehow we all continue to do that.”

Drummer Dave Rowntree said, “It always feels very natural to make music together. With every record we do, the process reveals something new and we develop as a band. We don’t take that for granted.”

Listen to “The Narcissist” above and find the The Ballad Of Darren art and tracklist below.

1. “The Ballad”

2. “St Charles Square”

3. “Barbaric”

4. “Russian Strings”

5. “The Everglades (For Leonard)”

6. “The Narcissist”

7. “Goodbye Albert”

8. “Far Away Island”

9. “Avalon”

10. “The Heights”

The Ballad Of Darren is out 7/21 on Parlophone. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.