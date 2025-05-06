In 2024, Grandaddy released their first album in seven years, Blu Wav. Now the indie-rock favorites are going on a North American tour for the first time in two decades to celebrate the 25th anniversary of arguably their most beloved work, The Sophtware Slump.

Grandaddy — composed of Jason Lytle, Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, and Tim Dryden; bassist Kevin Garcia passed away in 2017 — will play the album in its eternity, with support from Pedro The Lion and Greg Freeman in select cities.

Tickets for the anniversary tour go on sale on Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Check out Grandaddy’s complete tour dates below.