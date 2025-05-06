In 2024, Grandaddy released their first album in seven years, Blu Wav. Now the indie-rock favorites are going on a North American tour for the first time in two decades to celebrate the 25th anniversary of arguably their most beloved work, The Sophtware Slump.
Grandaddy — composed of Jason Lytle, Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, and Tim Dryden; bassist Kevin Garcia passed away in 2017 — will play the album in its eternity, with support from Pedro The Lion and Greg Freeman in select cities.
Tickets for the anniversary tour go on sale on Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.
Check out Grandaddy’s complete tour dates below.
Grandaddy’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Sophtware Slump 25th Anniversary Tour
09/11 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #
09/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #
09/13 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #
09/14 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s #
09/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #
09/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/20 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #
10/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
10/09 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
10/10 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *
10/11 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *
10/13 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *
10/14 — Boston, MA @ Royale *
10/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
10/17 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
10/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
# with Pedro The Lion
* with Greg Freeman