Grandaddy is giving fans a treat with a special 20th-anniversary edition of their 2003 album, Sumday. This new set, dubbed Sumday Twunny, will include the original LP, a disc of demos from the original album, and a collection of “rarities and B-sides,” per a press release.

“After many years of hammering away at writing and recording as Grandaddy, Sumday seems to be the center of it and where it all peaked. To the journalists we were, ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ It was a tumultuous and exciting time for us for sure. Also very exhausting,” member Jason Lytle said.

Fans can currently stream the demos on all plaforms and the physical version arrives this fall.

View the cover art and complete tracklist below.

Sumday

1. “Now It’s On”

2. “I’m On Standby”

3. “The Go In The Go-For-It”

4. “The Group Who Couldn’t Say”

5. “Lost On Yer Merry Way”

6. “El Caminos In The West”

7. “Yeah Is What We Had”

8. “Saddest Vacant Lot In All The World”

9. “Stray Dog And The Chocolate Shake”

10. “O.K. With My Decay”

11. “The Warming Sun”

12. “The Final Push To The Sum”

Sumday: The Cassette Demos

1. “Now It’s On”

2. “I’m On Standby”

3. “The Go In The Go-For-It”

4. “The Group Who Couldn’t Say”

5. “Lost On Yer Merry Way”

6. “El Caminos In The West”

7. “Yeah Is What We Had”

8. “Passed Out In A Datsun”

9. “Stray Dog And The Chocolate Karaoke”

10. “O.K. With My Decay”

11. “The Warming Sun”

12. “The Final Push To The Sum”

Sumday: Excess Baggage

1. “Derek Spears”

2. “The Town Where I’m Livin Now”

3. “Dearest Descrambler”

4. “My Little Skateboarding Problem”

5. “Now It’s On” (Recorded for the Colin Murray Show on BBC Radio 1)

6. “Gettin’ Jipped”

7. “Build A Box”

8. “Trouble With A Capital T” (Muzak Version)

9. “Sure It Worked”

10. “Running Cable At Shiva’s”

11, “Emit Anymore”

12 “I No How You Feel”

13. “The Rugged And Splintered Entertainment Center” (A Gospel Hymn)

Sumday Twunny is out 9/1 via Dangerbird Records. Find more information here.