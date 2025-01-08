It’s been five years since Great Grandpa released Four Of Arrows, and for a time, it seemed like it might be their last album. The members of the Seattle-based indie rock group — Al Menne, Carrie Goodwin, Cam Laflam, Dylan Hanwright, and Pat Goodwin – were being pulled in different directions in life. But in 2023, Great Grandpa reconvened and started working on a new album, Patience, Moonbeam, which comes out March 28th.

Described as Great Grandpa’s “most ambitious and confident-sounding album yet,” Patience, Moonbeam is “a testament to the band’s musical and spiritual connection.”

In a statement, Hanwright said, “We’re all like individual swinging pendulums, and every now and then we come into sync for a few rotations. Sometimes it’s two of us, sometimes three of us, often it’s not any of us. But when it does come together, it’s really beautiful.”

You can listen to rootsy single “Junior” above, and check out the Patience, Moonbeam tracklist and Great Grandpa’s tour dates below.