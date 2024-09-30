Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong hails from Oakland, California, which had a Major League Baseball team… and now they don’t. The Oakland Athletics are moving from their long-time home in the Bay Area to Sutter Health Park in Sacramento before the team eventually settles in Las Vegas. During a recent show, Armstrong voiced his anger for A’s owner, John Fisher — and Vegas.

“We don’t take sh*t from people like f*cking John Fisher,” Armstrong said during Green Day’s concert at Oracle Park in San Francisco on September 20 before adding, “I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst sh*thole in America.”

The singer’s comments have led to Green Day’s music being banned by two Las Vegas radio stations. “It’s not us, Billie… it’s you,” KOMP 92.3 posted to Instagram, along with the “no” symbol over a photo of the band. Meanwhile, X 107.5 posted to its website, “In response to Armstrong’s inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately.”

“Maybe he should take a look at the city and the people involved in that transaction [rather] than talking smack about the city of Las Vegas,” X107.5 host Carlota Gonzalez said during a recent broadcast, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. “I hate to say it, and as much as the Raiders suck, but when they were in Oakland, they were worth a billion or two. Now they’re worth six. It was a good business decision, and the A’s want some of that and I don’t blame that.”

X107.5 bills itself as being “xtreme radio” — and what’s more “xtreme” than siding with a billionaire?