How To Enjoy Las Vegas… Without Spending A Single Cent On Gambling

One of the first things you see when you get off the plane at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is an array of slot machines. You continue to see them (so many of them!) as you walk through the terminal to your shuttle or rideshare that takes you to the heart of Vegas, where there are more slot machines… and blackjack tables… and roulette… and televisions blaring sports games that you can place a bet on.

Gambling, in one form or another, is inescapable in Las Vegas. It’s what the city’s economy runs on. Last year, casinos in Nevada “collected $15.5 billion in gaming revenue in 2023, a 4.6 percent increase over 2022,” according to The Nevada Independent, while “strip casinos reported a record $8.9 billion in revenue — a 7.4 percent increase over 2022 that accounted for more than 57 percent of the statewide total.”

But what if you want to visit Vegas and have no interest in gambling? Whether it’s for moral reasons or because you’re afraid of losing money (yes, hello). Yyou’re in luck: there’s still plenty to do.

Here’s our guide on how to experience and enjoy Las Vegas without spending a single cent on gambling. For the purposes of this post, I’m sticking to spots on or near the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Otherwise, I would suggest heading to the Hoover Dam and reenacting the plot of Vegas Vacation. Have fun!

Enjoy Some Of The Finest Food In The Country

Las Vegas is an underrated food destination. That might sound silly, considering some of the world’s most famous chefs have restaurants in the city, but Vegas is rarely in the same conversation as New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, but like Houston and Miami. Maybe it should be!

Alain Ducasse sure thinks so. The French chef with over 20 Michelin stars to his name told Food Republic, “International is really a word that describes Las Vegas very well, with lots of nationalities and crossing worlds all the time, and movers and shakers. It’s the right combination of talents, of chefs.”

Some of my favorite dishes during a recent trip were the rich escargot and filling lobster risotto at The Cosmopolitan’s LPM Restaurant & Bar; juicy lemon roasted chicken and crunchy macaroni at Mandalay Bay’s Orla (which was within earshot of the commotion of the casino, but still felt relaxed and private); and after a night of drinking, a hangover-cure bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from Park MGM’s The Chef Truck, inspired by the 2014 movie Chef.

And Don’t Forget The Drinks

There are somewhere between 10 and 10,000 bars in Las Vegas. I don’t have an exact count, because then I would have to decide whether my hotel room fridge containing a mini-bottle of Jameson counts as a bar. There are better uses of my time, like drinking an opulent old fashioned from high-end cocktail bar The Vault inside the Bellagio or going to the Bruno Mars-owned Pinky Ring retro lounge and enjoying a cocktail while feeling you’ve stepped (and danced) back into the 1970s. Those were two of my favorite drinking spots during my latest trip, but truly, the options in Vegas are endless (you can do better than a sticky frozen daiquiri that’s more sugar than alcohol).