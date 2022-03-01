Greta Van Fleet has added fall dates to their sold-out “Dreams In Gold” tour. Kicking off August 16th in Quebec City, the band will perform in 42 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour is in support of Greta Van Fleet’s sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, and the band will be joined by the likes of Metallica, The Pretty Reckless, Houndmouth, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, Robert Finley, Crown Lands, and Hannah Wicklund.

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 2nd with general on-sale beginning Friday, March 4th.

Check out the complete list of dates below.

03/10 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

03/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

03/13 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

03/16 — Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

03/17 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

03/19 — Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

03/22 —Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

03/23 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/25 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

03/26 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

03/29 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/30 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/01 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

05/03 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

05/16 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

06/05 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

06/11 — Theatre Antique de Vienne @ Vienne, France

06/14 — Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen

06/15 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle

06/23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview

06/25 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/28 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

08/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium*

08/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park*

08/16 — Quebec City, QC @PNC Park†

08/18 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell†

08/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena†

08/22 —Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre†

08/23 —Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre†

08/26 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome†

08/27 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place†

08/29 —Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place†

08/30 —Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena†

09/02 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ‡

09/03 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena‡

09/20 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum §

09/21 —Des Moines, IA @Wells Fargo Arena§

09/23 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome§

09/24 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center§

09/27 — Toldeo, OH @ Huntington Center§

09/28 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena§

09/30 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena§

10/01 — Allentown, PA @PPL Center§

10/04— Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena§

10/05 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena§

10/07 — Uncasville, CT @Mohegan Sun Arena§

10/08 —Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center§

10/18 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena**

10/19 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena**

10/21 — Jacksonville, FL @Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena**

10/22 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena**

10/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live**

10/26 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena**

10/28 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center**

10/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC**

11/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center**

11/02 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena**

11/04 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center**

11/05 — San Antonio, TX @AT&T Center**

11/08 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center**

11/09 — Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena**

11/11 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center††

11/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center††

*with Metallica

†with The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund

‡ support TBD

§ with Houndmouth and Robert Finley

**with Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands

†† with Fruit Bats and Crown Lands