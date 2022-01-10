What has quickly become one of the premier festivals on the West Coast, and arguably the premier upscale festival in the country, Napa Valley’s BottleRock festival routinely sells out of tickets. Today, the festival collision of music, wine, and food has announced the full lineup for the 2022 edition, featuring headliners Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and Luke Combs.

Following a 2021 edition that saw the dates moved to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Napa wine country fest goes back to its usual Memorial Day Weekend date for the three-day affair. Joining the headliners at the top of the BottleRock lineup are psych-rock throwbacks The Black Crowes, tropical house producer Kygo, reggaeton OG Pitbull, electro-pop trio Chvrches, and the Mount Westmore hip-hop supergroup of California rappers E-40, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Too Short.

Fans of the festival can also be sure to stay tuned for the lineup of the artists, chefs, and athletes on BottleRock’s signature Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage. Years past have brought food celebrities like Padma Lakshmi, José Andrés, and Michael Mina, together with athletes like Marshawn Lynch and Charles Woodson, or artists like G-Eazy and Dave Grohl.

The rest of the Bottle Rock Lineup includes Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Bleachers, Spoon, Banks, Alessia Cara, Saint Jhn, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Yola, Tai Verdes, Bahamas, Grandmaster Flash, Marc E. Bassy, Fantastic Negrito, Skip Marley, Kikagaku Moyo, Aly & AJ, and lots more.

BottleRock 2022 goes down at the Napa Valley Expo from 05/27 – 05/29. 3-day tickets go on sale on January 11 at 10 am PST here.