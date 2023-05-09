While Grimes has been one of the loudest advocates of people using her voice for AI recreated music, it seems she might be having second thoughts after hearing some of the songs that have spun out of the generations.

“I am actually kinda stressed that ppl r starting to make competitively (or maybe better??) quality grimes sounding songs than I do but it’s also the most wonderfully poetic way to die and respawn in another career,” she tweeted yesterday (May 8).

Last night, she had reacted to an AI Grimes track that someone produced and tagged her in. “the bangers are starting to roll in fr,” she noted. Another tweet found her seemingly giving approval to two other posts about how her original album artwork was better than AI — and that human artists can “be insane” when computers can’t.

Still, Grimes has her post from a few days ago pinned to her profile, where she made her stance about AI clear — in the wake of the Drake and The Weeknd AI collaboration being pulled from streaming platforms.

“I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings,” Grimes said.