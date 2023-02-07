The Grammy Awards were held last night (February 5). While the ceremony included some historic music moments, including Beyoncé setting the all-time record for the most-awarded musician, not everyone was excited about the annual soiree. Rap superstar Drake has spoken out against the ceremony on countless occasions. However, the musician put his beef aside to attend this year’s Recording Academy Honors Gala presented by the Black Music Collective to honor his mentor Lil Wayne.

In contrast, musician Grimes hasn’t let go of her qualms with the event. As Charli XCX vented on Instagram about not receiving any nominations, Grimes jumped into the comment section with words of encouragement for the English singer. In the remarked screenshot by Pop Crave, Grimes opened with, “The Grammys are so irrelevant I wouldn’t even sweat it.”

Grimes’ recounted when they gave up hope in the merit of the when as they wrote, “I stopped even clocking them in any capacity when I was on the producer of the year board, and they quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn’t on a pre-fabricated list that was exceptionally boring,” adding, “I was one of three women and the only person under 40 for sure. It’s literally not a relevant thing.”

Despite being mentioned during Kim Petras’ acceptance speech for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Grimes shared that the late producer and musician Sophie couldn’t be submitted for their work. “I tried to nominate Sophie and was told that wasn’t allowed,” revealed Grimes.

Grimes calls the #GRAMMYs “irrelevant” after her SOPHIE for ‘Producer of the Year’ vote was denied: “I Was on the producer of the year board and they quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn’t on a pre fabricated list that was exceptionally boring” pic.twitter.com/moetcLfeXQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

According to Drake, Nicki Minaj, Grimes, and even our own editor, Aaron Williams, the award show still has a long way to go. In the meantime, for Grimes, music will remain “a side quest.”