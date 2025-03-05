The “Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon” game between Haim and Nicole Kidman got just a lot easier.

On Wednesday (March 5), Haim shared the artwork for their upcoming single, “Relationships.” It shows Alana, Danielle, and Este looking jubilant with their eyes closed in a sunny parking lot, a reference to a photo of Nicole Kidman that was supposedly taken after her divorce to Tom Cruise was finalized. The much meme’d pic of Kidman is real; the Cruise backstory, not so much.

“That was from a film, that wasn’t real life,” she told GQ UK. “That’s not true.”

You can see Haim’s “Relationships” artwork here.

Haim haven’t released an album since 2020’s Women In Music Pt. III, but the sisters have remained busy, including opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Alana also starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 film Licorice Pizza. The director — who, in a further connection to Kidman, worked with Cruise on Magnolia — cast the youngest of the Haim sisters after seeing the group perform at Coachella. “Paul helped us with our Coachella set in 2018,” she told The Daily Texan. “He says he turned to me and said, ‘I’m going to put you in a movie one day.’ I vaguely remember that, but I don’t really remember.”

Alana appears in PTA’s new film, One Battle After Another, which is scheduled to come out this year.