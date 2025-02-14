It’s been five years since Haim’s last album, Women In Music Pt. III. Since then, Danielle talked about drunk-texting Bono and sang with Bruce Hornsby; Alana starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s excellent Licorice Pizza; and Este called Taylor Swift’s Midnights the “album of the century.” The group also toured with Swift on The Eras Tour and visited Sesame Street. Yet: no album!

That might be changing soon, however.

There’s only one post on Haim’s official Instagram account, and it’s all photos from Danielle’s star-studded birthday party on Thursday, February 13. There’s a lot of smooching. The caption reads, “(ha)i’m single.. haim single?”

Earlier that day, each of the Haim sisters also shared coordinated photos on Instagram. Danielle is wearing a shirt that says “I’m single,” while Alana’s reads, “I’m ???” Finally, there’s Este with her “I’m taken” shirt (she wore a bracelet reading the same thing at Danielle’s party).

Either she’s engaged, or Haim is up to something (they’ve clearly been spending time with Taylor Swift with all these Easter eggs). It’s good news either way!

In other good news, Alana has two more roles lined up: she’s in PTA’s new movie, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor, as well as Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind with John Magaro and Josh O’Connor.