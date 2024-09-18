In July, Haley Heynderickx dropped “Seed Of A Seed,” which was her first new song in years. As suspected, the tune was a tease of more to come: Today (September 18), Heynderickx has announced a new album, also called Seed Of A Seed, and shared a video for the new song “Foxglove.”
In a statement, Heynderickx says of the new song, “‘Foxglove’ is my daydream tune craving a slower and simpler pace of life. Sometimes it all feels so far away — living in a city being so removed from a life entwined with nature.”
A press release notes the new album features “Heynderickx’s signature intricate finger-picking” and “a lush tapestry of sound that makes you feel like you’re enveloped in something bigger.” Thematically, the release notes the album “explores how distant we can feel from nature and ourselves in a world of technology, overconsumption, and consumerism.”
Watch the “Foxglove” video above and find Heynderickx’s upcoming tour dates below.
Haley Heynderickx’s 2024 Tour Dates
09/22 — Sisters, OR @ The Belfry
09/23 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
09/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
09/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
09/27 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
09/28 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/29 — Boulder, CO @ eTown Music Hall
10/01 — Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre
10/03 — San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Aratani Theatre
10/05 — San Francisco,CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
10/06 — Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Sofia Theatre
10/11 — Seattle, WA @ St. Mark’s Cathedral
10/18 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/19 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
11/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
11/10 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/11 — Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy
11/13 — Albany, NY @ The Egg
11/14 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
11/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Music Hall at World Cafe Live
11/16 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Seed Of A Seed is out 11/1 via Mama Bird Recording Co. Find more information here.