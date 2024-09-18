In July, Haley Heynderickx dropped “Seed Of A Seed,” which was her first new song in years. As suspected, the tune was a tease of more to come: Today (September 18), Heynderickx has announced a new album, also called Seed Of A Seed, and shared a video for the new song “Foxglove.”

In a statement, Heynderickx says of the new song, “‘Foxglove’ is my daydream tune craving a slower and simpler pace of life. Sometimes it all feels so far away — living in a city being so removed from a life entwined with nature.”

A press release notes the new album features “Heynderickx’s signature intricate finger-picking” and “a lush tapestry of sound that makes you feel like you’re enveloped in something bigger.” Thematically, the release notes the album “explores how distant we can feel from nature and ourselves in a world of technology, overconsumption, and consumerism.”

Watch the “Foxglove” video above and find Heynderickx’s upcoming tour dates below.