The last time we had new music from Haley Heynderickx was 2018, when she released her well-received debut album I Need To Start A Garden and followed it with Among Horses III, a collaborative EP with Max García Conover.
At long last, she’s back with new music, as she released “Seed Of A Seed” today, July 30. Heynderickx says of the new song:
“I first sent a demo of ‘Seed Of A Seed’ to my friend Tré Burt and he loved it. For three years he kept asking me if I’d finished the ‘better better’ song. It felt like a throwaway song to me, at first. It’s so simple, but I didn’t realize how much angst I’d woven into it: a desire for simplicity, and how far away that felt. It seems I accidentally pressed my story — the last four years of my life — into a tiny little tune and I love it now, too.”
The new song follows a headlining US tour that Heynderickx announced last week, which runs from August to November.
Listen to “Seed Of A Seed” above and find Heynderickx’s upcoming tour dates below.
Haley Heynderickx’s 2024 Tour Dates
08/02 — Ninilchik, AK @ Salmonfest
09/05 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/06 — Exeter, NH @ The Word Barn
09/07 — Easthampton, MA @ River Roads Festival
09/22 — Sisters, OR @ The Belfry
09/23 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
09/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
09/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
09/27 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
09/28 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/29 — Boulder, CO @ eTown Music Hall
10/01 — Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre
10/03 — San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Aratani Theatre
10/05 — San Francisco,CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
10/06 — Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Sofia Theatre
10/11 — Seattle, WA @ St. Mark’s Cathedral
10/18 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/19 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
11/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
11/10 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/11 — Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy
11/13 — Albany, NY @ The Egg
11/14 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
11/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Music Hall at World Cafe Live
11/16 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg