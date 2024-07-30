The last time we had new music from Haley Heynderickx was 2018, when she released her well-received debut album I Need To Start A Garden and followed it with Among Horses III, a collaborative EP with Max García Conover.

At long last, she’s back with new music, as she released “Seed Of A Seed” today, July 30. Heynderickx says of the new song:

“I first sent a demo of ‘Seed Of A Seed’ to my friend Tré Burt and he loved it. For three years he kept asking me if I’d finished the ‘better better’ song. It felt like a throwaway song to me, at first. It’s so simple, but I didn’t realize how much angst I’d woven into it: a desire for simplicity, and how far away that felt. It seems I accidentally pressed my story — the last four years of my life — into a tiny little tune and I love it now, too.”

The new song follows a headlining US tour that Heynderickx announced last week, which runs from August to November.

Listen to “Seed Of A Seed” above and find Heynderickx’s upcoming tour dates below.