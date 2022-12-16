Paramore is gearing up for a big year. Next year, the band will release This Is Why which will mark their first album in six years, and their sixth overall.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Alt Nation, she spoke about singer/songwriter Billie Eilish, who, like Williams, starting becoming a big name in the industry when she was 17. Williams even said Eilish reminded her of herself when she was starting out.

“We’ve spoken throughout the years since she kind of came onto the scene,” Williams said. “The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was ‘When the Party’s Over,’ that video. And then I watched an interview with her and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams recalled having dinner with Eilish’s family last year, where her mother, Maggie Baird, served her some vegan cinnamon rolls. Since then, she has formed a tight bond with Eilish, her brother, Finneas, and their parents.

“We had already connected,” she said, “I had connected with her mom too, just about their organization that they have. But ever since that Thanksgiving cinnamon roll treat, just, I mean… The rest is history. I feel like I would do anything for them.”

This Is Why is out 2/10/2023 via Atlantic Records. Pre-save it here.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.