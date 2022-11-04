Everything We Know About Paramore’s Upcoming Sixth Album

11/4/22 Update: Paramore will wrap up their 2022 fall tour with a final stop in Mexico City, but the band will get right back to it in 2023 with a North American tour. It kicks off on Mat 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concludes on August 2 in St. Paul. Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu will all serve as openers at different points of the tour. You can check out the full dates below.

This announcement comes after Paramore signed on as an opener for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

10/4/22 Update: With still a healthy amount of time left until the world can listen to This Is Why, Paramore went ahead and revealed the tracklist to their upcoming sixth album. It clocks in at a brief 10 songs, all of which you can view below.

1. “This Is Why”

2. “The News”

3. “Running Out Of Time”

4. “C’est Comme Ca”

5. “Big Man, Little Dignity”

6. “You First”

7. “Figure 8”

8. “Liar”

9. “Crave”

10. “Thick Skull”

9/28/22 Update: Today, Paramore released “This Is Why,” the first single from their upcoming sixth album. Along with the new track, Paramore also shared the title of their upcoming project, which is also titled This Is Why, and shared its release date. Fans will have to exercise their patience a bit more as This Is Why is set to arrive on February 10, 2023. While the wait will be long, Paramore supporters could receive an additional single or two as the release date for This Is Why nears.

9/16/22 Original Article:

It’s been over five years since Paramore release their last album, 2017’s After Laughter. Singer Hayley Williams, who launched her solo career in the years since After Laughter, sent a note to fans in late 2021 saying that “Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now, can we?” It proved more than a smokescreen as the band have become active as of late offering up not only some information on an upcoming album, but also announcing a tour that’s set to begin this year, including an appearance headlining the emo-palooza known as When We Were Young Fest. The band has also teased their first single in over years and it begs the question of when Paramore will be releasing their sixth album?

Everything We Know About Paramore’s Upcoming Sixth Album

In early 2022, Williams did an email interview with Rolling Stone saying that the new Paramore album would have, “1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac (drummer, Zac Farro) should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes.” That effectively stoked the fire and anticipation has been building all year.