billie eilish
Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish Brought Out Labrinth As A Special Guest At Her LA Show, Sparking More ‘Euphoria’ Rumors

Last night, Billie Eilish took the stage at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum — the first of her three shows there this week. An encore of Eilish’s Happier Than Ever:The World Tour, she played selections from her first two albums and had some extra surprises for fans in the audience.

One of these was Labrinth, an English R&B singer known for his work on the soundtrack of HBO’s Euphoria, showing up as a special guest. The two went on to perform a duet of “I’ve Never Felt So Alone” (which appears on the TV series) and “Mount Everest” from his 2019 album, Imagination & The Misfit Kid.

Fans online loved Labrinth and Eilish performing together. “THIS WAS MYYYY SONG AFTER EUPHORIA SEASON 1 I wanted him to release a full version so bad,” one person replied on Twitter.

In recent months, there have been rumors about Eilish eventually appearing in Euphoria. She appeared to deny it during this year’s Vanity Fair video interview. “Oh, that I’m in the third season of Euphoria? That’s not true,” she said. “I’d like to be! Euphoria is f*ckin’ fire.” It’s up to fans whether Labrinth showing up adds more credibility to it or is simply Eilish just poking fun with a musical friend.

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions and videos from their performance.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
In True Fire Sign Fashion, Upsahl Channeled ‘Unapologetic Energy’ To Make Her New ‘Sagittarius’ EP
by:
×