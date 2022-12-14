Last night, Billie Eilish took the stage at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum — the first of her three shows there this week. An encore of Eilish’s Happier Than Ever:The World Tour, she played selections from her first two albums and had some extra surprises for fans in the audience.

One of these was Labrinth, an English R&B singer known for his work on the soundtrack of HBO’s Euphoria, showing up as a special guest. The two went on to perform a duet of “I’ve Never Felt So Alone” (which appears on the TV series) and “Mount Everest” from his 2019 album, Imagination & The Misfit Kid.

Billie Eilish brought out Labrinth to perform a collaboration of “Never Felt So Alone” during her Los Angeles concert. https://t.co/QP1VgUBDRS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2022

Fans online loved Labrinth and Eilish performing together. “THIS WAS MYYYY SONG AFTER EUPHORIA SEASON 1 I wanted him to release a full version so bad,” one person replied on Twitter.

In recent months, there have been rumors about Eilish eventually appearing in Euphoria. She appeared to deny it during this year’s Vanity Fair video interview. “Oh, that I’m in the third season of Euphoria? That’s not true,” she said. “I’d like to be! Euphoria is f*ckin’ fire.” It’s up to fans whether Labrinth showing up adds more credibility to it or is simply Eilish just poking fun with a musical friend.

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions and videos from their performance.

OH MY FUCKING GOD LABRINTH FEAT. BILLIE EILISH pic.twitter.com/QSMef8HKVC — n i c o (@siasmelodrama) December 14, 2022

billie eilish x labrinth euphoria season 3 im calling it nowww — ・zai ･ (@iinmydreamss) December 14, 2022