There Are Once Again Paramore Break-Up Rumors And Hayley Williams Has Addressed Them

In 2023, there were rumors that Paramore was breaking up. That stemmed from Uproxx’s cover story on the band, which wrapped by saying that “a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close,” adding, “As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.” However, the piece went on to dispel the idea that the group is going anywhere.

Now, the rumor mill has once again fired up. As NME previously noted, Williams’ new solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, had fans thinking that the lyrics addressed a break-up with Paramore guitarist Taylor York and the dissolution of the band.

Williams has gone ahead and addressed the situation directly.

In a new interview with The Face, Williams confirmed the band is on a break, but not broken up. She said:

“Do we ever know where we’re at?! [laughs] We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize sh*t that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums. […] There are no better musicians in the world than Zac [Farro] and Taylor. There are no better performers than [the touring musicians affectionately known as the] Parafour. It’s just magic, man. I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore. But it’s also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much.”

Read the full feature here.