For the past day or so now, there’s been a bit of a bit of panic in the Paramore community, as some fans think Hayley Williams might be breaking up. So, what’s going on here?

Is Paramore breaking up?

This whole thing actually started with Uproxx’s new Paramore cover story that was published on December 14. The final paragraph of the feature (which was written by Carolyn Droke) starts, “Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

Williams then shared that excerpt in an Instagram Story, which had some fans believing that this was the end, and others poking fun at Williams perhaps having mischievous intentions with her post:

Key to note, though, is the text that immediately follows that excerpt, which wraps up the cover story: “But one thing’s for sure — they’re still going to be together, and they’re still going to keep having fun. ‘The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,’ Williams says. Farro agrees: ‘I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.’ And wherever they end up, the massive community of fans Paramore has cultivated will be here for them, too.”

So, no: Uproxx didn’t break the news that Paramore is breaking up, which they certainly do not seem to be.

