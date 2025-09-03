David Byrne has a new solo album, Who Is The Sky?, out in just a few days. Before it drops, though, he has unveiled what will presumably be the final pre-album single: “What Is The Reason For It,” a collaboration with Paramore leader Hayley Williams.

Byrne told People of working with Williams:

When we were finishing up the record, the producer Kid Harpoon and I were wondering, ‘Oh, maybe this song, it’s a love song, or at least it’s asking what is love, what it’s about? Why do we do this? Why do other people do it? Do we know anything about it?’ […] And I knew that she was in town, so I just texted her and said, ‘Do you want to come by and sing on this?’ And she said yes. And she killed it.”

Listen to “What Is The Reason For It?” above. Below, find the Who Is The Sky? cover art and tracklist, along with Byrne’s upcoming tour dates.