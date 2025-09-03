David Byrne has a new solo album, Who Is The Sky?, out in just a few days. Before it drops, though, he has unveiled what will presumably be the final pre-album single: “What Is The Reason For It,” a collaboration with Paramore leader Hayley Williams.
Byrne told People of working with Williams:
When we were finishing up the record, the producer Kid Harpoon and I were wondering, ‘Oh, maybe this song, it’s a love song, or at least it’s asking what is love, what it’s about? Why do we do this? Why do other people do it? Do we know anything about it?’ […] And I knew that she was in town, so I just texted her and said, ‘Do you want to come by and sing on this?’ And she said yes. And she killed it.”
Listen to “What Is The Reason For It?” above. Below, find the Who Is The Sky? cover art and tracklist, along with Byrne’s upcoming tour dates.
David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky? Album Cover Artwork
David Byrne’s Who Is The Sky? Tracklist
1. “Everybody Laughs”
2. “When We Are Singing”
3. “My Apartment Is My Friend”
4. “A Door Called No”
5. “What Is The Reason For It?”
6. “I Met The Buddha At A Downtown Party”
7. “Don’t Be Like That”
8. “The Avant Garde”
9. “Moisturizing Thing”
10. “I’m An Outsider”
11. “She Explains Things To Me”
12. “The Truth”
David Byrne’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
09/14/2025 — Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
09/16/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center PAC
09/17/2025 — Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
09/19/2025 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
09/21/2025 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors
09/23/2025 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
09/25/2025 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
09/27/2025 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
09/28/2025 — Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
09/30/2025 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/01/2025 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/02/2025 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/03/2025 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/04/2025 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/07/2025 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/08/2025 — Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
10/10/2025 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/11/2025 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/14/2025 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
10/16/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/17/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/18/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/21/2025 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall
10/22/2025 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall
10/23/2025 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall
10/25/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/28/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
10/29/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
10/31/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
11/01/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium
11/03/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/04/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
11/06/2025 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
11/07/2025 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
11/11/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/12/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/13/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/16/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/18/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
11/21/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
11/25/2025 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/26/2025 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/28/2025 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
11/29/2025 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
12/02/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
12/03/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
12/05/2025 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/06/2025 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
01/14/2026 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
01/17/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Center
01/21/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre
01/22/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24/2026 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27/2026 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
02/12/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
02/15/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
02/16/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
02/18/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
02/21/2026 — Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22/2026 — Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24/2026 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
02/26/2026 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Main Hall
02/27/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall
03/02/2026 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
03/03/2026 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/04/2026 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/06/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
03/07/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
03/09/2026 — Manchester, UK @ o2 Apollo
03/10/2026 — Manchester, UK @ o2 Apollo
03/11/2026 — Manchester, UK @ o2 Apollo
03/13/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
03/15/2026 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/16/2026 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/18/2026 — Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale
03/19/2026 — Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale
Who Is The Sky? is out 9/5 via Matador. Find more information here.