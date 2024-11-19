A lot has changed since indie favorites Horsegirl released their acclaimed dream-of-the-1990s debut album, Versions Of Modern Performance. The three members of the band — Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece — moved to New York City and toured with Wilco before returning to Chicago earlier this year to record their sophomore album. Produced by Cate Le Bon, Phonetics On And On — out February 14, 2025 — is described as “an exploration of the lines between pop, minimalism, and playful experimentation.”

Check out the video for first single “2468” above.

Also, below, you can find the tracklist and cover for Phonetics On And On, as well as Horsegirl’s spring 2025 tour dates.