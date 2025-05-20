Hotline TNT is in album mode, as the New York group announced Raspberry Moon last month. A fresh taste of the project arrived today (May 20) with “Break Right.”

The group’s Will Anderson says of the song:

“Some songs hide their meanings behind a facade of metaphors, PR quotes and half-measures. ‘Break Right’ hides nothing. This is the sound of TNT becoming a band. Every effect has been unplugged, every sample has been deprogrammed and every emotion has been laid bare. You’ve never heard a Hotline song quite like this before.”

Previously, Anderson recorded all the music by himself, but with Raspberry Moon, touring members guitarist Lucky Hunter, bassist Haylen Trammel, and drummer Mike Ralston also contribute to that part of the process.

Listen to “Break Right” above. Also find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.