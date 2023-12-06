Hotline TNT‘s hard work is paying off. After years of touring behind their 2021 debut album Nineteen In Love, the band’s buzziness proves the shoegaze genre is anything but dead. The New York-based four-piece, fronted by musician Will Anderson, became one of the most talked about indie acts this year with their stand-out sophomore project Cartwheel, and they of course landed a spot on our Best Albums of 2023 list.

The album leans on its genre’s fuzzy chords and warped guitars, but its central message is one of heartbreak and loss. Anderson’s lyrics on songs like “I Thought You’d Change” and “Protocol” push through the haze to deliver wise sentiments on unrequited love and taking defeat on the chin. To celebrate the success of Cartwheel, Anderson sits down with Uproxx to talk Bob Mould, snakes, and bad tattoos in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Presbyterian, thermal, awesome, emotional.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

We did everything we could to look cool on stage and I hope when you watch the YouTube videos that still comes across in 2050.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

It’s hard to pick just one person but for this article I’ll say Bob Mould because he has a streak that spans decades of not being afraid to try new things and reinvent himself. Besides his songwriting chops I like his attitude and way of moving through the world.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

The first time I went to Brasserie Zédel sticks out in my memory. It’s a French restaurant in London and it’s a really fancy but affordable gem in Soho. Either that or the first time I went to Shake Shack at its original location and you had to stand in a line outside for 45 minutes.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Drake and Future is probably the most exciting concert I’ve ever seen, pretty sure it was at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, nonstop hits from two masters of the entertainment industry.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman is the most beautiful song ever played on Top 40 radio if you ask me. My 8th grade English teacher played it for us and made us study the lyrics and I’m still very sentimental about it.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Peter Griffin Fortnite.” Can’t believe it’s real.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

These teenage kids offered a house after a Courtneys show in New Haven. We pull up and it’s a big mansion. They show us up to the third floor and start saying “yeah make yourself comfortable, no rules, ice cream for dinner!” and then seconds later one of their parents says “come downstairs we need to talk to you” and they leave us up there. While we are unpacking our sleeping bags we notice the discussion downstairs getting louder and finally climaxes with the mother screaming at her son “BECAUSE I DON’T WANT THEM HERE.” So we immediately rolled the sleeping bags back up and tiptoed our way back to the van. Started driving to a hotel but then realized a car was behind us honking and flashing its headlights at us… so we pull over and it’s the two kids. I roll down my window and they’re like “are you guys ok?” We’re like… ummm… we were until you forced us off the road? Kinda thought they had a pistol or something. But we drove on to a hotel and it was fine. Odd!