Hotline TNT‘s Cartwheel was one of the best albums of 2023. On Tuesday (April 8), the New York-based group (who have good taste in fictional music festivals) announced their next album. Raspberry Moon is described as “the most sweeping and compelling Hotline TNT album to date and, crucially, the first built by a full band.”

In the past, Hotline TNT has been a one-man band in the studio, with Will Anderson recording all the music by himself. But on Raspberry Moon, he’s joined by touring members guitarist Lucky Hunter, bassist Haylen Trammel, and drummer Mike Ralston for a bigger, fuller shoegaze-y sound.

You can hear the difference in “Julia’s War,” the album’s first single.

“In a world of half-hearted hooks, and buried-in-the-mix vocals, we had to muster the courage to do what the rest of the shoegaze community could not…We looked out to the stadium and reassured the audience: Our voices, together, will be heard,” Anderson said in a statement. “You’ve never heard a TNT chorus this straightforward – when we stress-tested it during the writing process, the ‘try not to sing along challenge’ came back with a 100% fail rate.”

You can listen to “Julia’s War,” while the Raspberry Moon album cover artwork and tracklist and Hotline TNT’s tour dates can be found below.