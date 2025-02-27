Iceland is only about a five-hour flight from the East Coast of the United States, making the island nation a getaway that’s not too far from home. The Iceland Airwaves festival routinely provides a good reason to check out Reykjavík, and now the gears on the 2025 edition are starting to turn.

This year’s festival goes down from November 6 to 8, and the first wave of the lineup was unveiled today (February 27), highlighted by Kenya Grace, Fat Dog, and Jasmine.4.t. Tickets and travel packages are on sale now via the festival’s website.

Uproxx’s review of the festival’s 2023 edition reads in part, “Iceland Airwaves is the perfect festival for adventurous travelers who want to discover new music and culture in a unique way. It pulls back the curtain on how a country is able to foster such a wide variety of music and the arts and offers a chance to witness performances you’d never be able to see stateside.”

Check out the 2025 lineup so far below.