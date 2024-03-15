Coachella 2024 is weeks away. To prepare for the likely surge in new pop-centered fans after their scheduled appearance, viral sensation Kenya Grace is rolling out her plans. Today (March 15), the “Strangers” singer unveiled the official release date of her forthcoming project, The After Taste.
While the body of work won’t be out for another week (March 22), to hold supporters over Kenya shared, “It’s Not Fair,” a new breathy ballad perfect for any dancefloor. “All the nights in summertime / I was yours, and you were mine / We were young, I was dumb / Now you’re happy and you moved on / In my head, I can’t forget / All the stupid sh*t you said / And it’s not fair, you don’t care / But I see you everywhere / Oh, it’s not fair,” sings Kenya.
Listen to “It’s Not Fair” above. Below, check out the full artwork and tracklist.
Kenya Grace’s The After Taste Cover Artwork
Kenya Grace’s The After Taste Tracklist
1. “The After Taste (Intro)”
2. “Strangers”
3. “It’s Not Fair”
4. “Stay”
5. “Someone Else”
6. “My Baby Loves To Dance”
7. “Hey, Hi, How Are You?”
8. “Only In My Mind”
9. “The After Taste (Outro)”
Kenya Grace’s 2024 Tour Dates
04/03 — Toronto,ON @ Axis Club
04/05 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PBD
04/06 — Boston, MA @ Sonia
04/07 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
04/10 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/13 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
04/20 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
The After Taste is out 3/22 via Major Recordings/Warner Records. Find more information here.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.