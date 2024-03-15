Coachella 2024 is weeks away. To prepare for the likely surge in new pop-centered fans after their scheduled appearance, viral sensation Kenya Grace is rolling out her plans. Today (March 15), the “Strangers” singer unveiled the official release date of her forthcoming project, The After Taste.

While the body of work won’t be out for another week (March 22), to hold supporters over Kenya shared, “It’s Not Fair,” a new breathy ballad perfect for any dancefloor. “All the nights in summertime / I was yours, and you were mine / We were young, I was dumb / Now you’re happy and you moved on / In my head, I can’t forget / All the stupid sh*t you said / And it’s not fair, you don’t care / But I see you everywhere / Oh, it’s not fair,” sings Kenya.

Listen to “It’s Not Fair” above. Below, check out the full artwork and tracklist.