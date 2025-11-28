Indiecast Addresses Listeners’ Emails

Steven and Ian open this week with an extended dialogue about an ongoing war at concerts, especially ones featuring aging artists — the “sit down!” people vs. the “I’m not gonna sit down!” people. Who is right, and how can this be resolved? This also do a “yay or nay” on The Lemonheads, whose frontman Evan Dando has a new memoir out. Then they answer listener emails about college radio, the proper set length time, the preponderance of “deluxe” editions for recent indie releases, and the first “great” indie album.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the band Some Images Of Paradise and Steven reflects on the 1977 British documentary All You Need Is Love: The Story Of Popular Music.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 265 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.