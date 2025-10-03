Indiecast Previews The Biggest Release For 2025’s Q4

Steven and Ian begin with an extended Cinema-cast about one of the biggest movies of the year, One Battle After Another, as well as an anticipated release coming later this month, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. Then they do their fantasy draft for the year’s Q4, and propose a rule change to the draft. Also, did Steven make a huge mistake? We’ll see!

After that, they use a new Richard Ashcroft album as an excuse to talk about a band they both love, The Verve, and where they land in the hierarchy of ’90s Britpop. Finally, they do a “yay or nay” on My Morning Jacket’s classic album Z, upon its 20th anniversary.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the Philly band Nyxy Nyx and Steven talks about Minneapolis rocker Will Olsen.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 259 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com