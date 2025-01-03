The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown recently launched its theatrical run, so now the next big music flick to look forward to is Deliver Me From Nowhere, which stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen.

The release date on that one is still TBD, but in the meantime, Springsteen himself has paid some visits to the set. There, he says he’s found himself impressed with White’s portrayal of him, including his singing.

During a recent interview with Sirius XM’s “E Street Radio” host Jim Rotolo (here’s a clip), Springsteen was asked if it’s weird watching White play him. He responded:

“A little bit at first, but you get over that pretty quick, and Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

Springsteen added, “He sings well. He sings very well. And Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, there’s just a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

White previously said of Springsteen, “I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing. I’m also really lucky Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.”