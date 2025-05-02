Indiecast On The New Car Seat Headrest Album

Steven and Ian open this week with a conversation about financial woes at the LP subscription service Vinyl Me Please, and what this says about the “Big Vinyl” industry. They also talk about Steven’s recent column on the most “CD album” albums, and why certain records work better on compact disc.

In the Fantasy Album Draft update, they talk about new records by Model/Actriz and Jenny Hval. Then they review The Scholars, the latest album by Car Seat Headrest, along with discussing the band’s career. In the mailbag, a reader asks about albums made by comedians, including a recent effort by Kyle Mooney, as well as a “yay or nay” verdict on They Might Be Giants.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talk about the new album by Club Night while Steven goes for the latest from The Convenience.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 237 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com