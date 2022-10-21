The UK rock scene is clearly alive and well since two of this week’s buzziest albums come from bands across the pond. On the latest Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen share their thoughts on the much-hyped albums from two UK artists: Arctic Monkeys’ The Car and Dry Cleaning’s Stumpwork.

Because it’s MLB playoffs this week, Steven and Ian have some obligatory baseball banter. They talk the Padres and the legacy of San Diego’s music scene. The city is not only Blink-182‘s hometown, but it’s also known as the breeding ground for ska bands like Slightly Stoopid and Sublime.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian mentions the Philly band Knifeplay, whose new album Animal Drowning manages to pull off a a darker edge that’s missing in most modern sheogaze. Meanwhile, Steven shouts out Field Medic, who writes lo-fi Bob Dylan-inspired music that carry heavy subject matters on the new album Grow Your Hair Long If You’re Wanting to See Something That You Can Change.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 111 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.