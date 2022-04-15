Indiecast Reviews Kurt Vile’s Confident New Album, ‘Watch My Moves’

Despite his prolific releases, Kurt Vile has oftentimes been pinned with a slacker reputation. Maybe it’s his “chill dude” persona or his wandering ballads, but on Vile’s latest album (Watch My Moves), the former War On Drugs guitarist proves his music has evolved over the last few years. On the latest episode of Indiecast, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen share their thoughts about (Watch My Moves), Vile’s latest effort since 2018.

This week in indie music also saw some great new releases and some Twitter faux pas. The Conor Oberst/Phoebe Bridgers supergroup Better Oblivion Community Center sent a very snarky tweet at musician Kississippi, calling her music “boring” in response to a very mild joke about Oberst’s shoes. Steven and Ian discuss the blowback and reminisce on times they learned the hard way that everything on the internet is permanent. Indiecast also delves into Built To Spill’s latest album When The Wind Forgets Your Name, the return of 100 Gecs, and wonder if the hyperpop duo sound a little too 2019 at this point.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian shows love to Prince Daddy & The Hyena, whose self-titled album is out today. Meanwhile, Steven spotlights Wet Tuna’s third studio album Warping All By Yourself, which veers into ’70s funk and jazz fusion territory.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 85 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com