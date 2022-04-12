100 Gecs Are Eating Burritos With Danny DeVito On ‘Doritos & Fritos’

In November, hyperpop troublemakers 100 Gecs released “Mememe” and announced that they’d be releasing their sophomore album 10000 Gecs this year. The track moved between pop-punk, ska, industrial, and electronic sounds, and this new song, “Doritos & Fritos,” out today, does the same.

In typical 100 Gecs fashion, “Doritos & Fritos” is glitchy and frantic, made weirder by a heavy bassline and autotuned vocals singing in a disorienting deadpan. “Cheetos, Doritos and Fritos, mosquitos / I’m eating burritos with Danny DeVito,” drawls Dylan Brady. It is somewhat more melodic than their old material, but still as sensory and chaotic.

The album title and release date are still yet to be announced, but the duo will probably just drop it whenever they feel like it.

100 Gecs’ debut album 1000 Gecs is known for blending eccentric music styles from the past couple decades: crunkcore group brokeNCYDE, the cheerleader noise-pop of Sleigh Bells, the pitch-shifted euphoria of nightcore remixes. As if the bombast of their first record wasn’t enough, they took it to the next level by inviting big names onto a remix of it: Emo heroes Fall Out Boy joined them on a newer version of “Hand Crushed By A Mallet” with Craig Owns and Nicole Dollganger.

Listen to “Doritos & Fritos” above.